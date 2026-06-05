In Power Ballad, a Stolen Song Unravels Two Musicians

A parade of humiliation ensues. The song becomes a number one hit, Danny’s smug face as ubiquitous as his hit track. No one can remember Rick originating “How to Write a Song”—not his wife, his daughter, or his best friend (Peter McDonald, also co-author of the film’s screenplay). Rick cannot shrug off his boss’s continual reminder that he is a “human jukebox,” not a true artist; he is fired when he refuses to sing “How to Write a Song” at a bride’s request. For the promise of a life he has never had, Rick is poised to destroy the one he is currently living. How far will he go to get what he feels he is owed? And how long will it take him to realize what he wants—to be famous but rooted, to have lived two lives, to go back in time—isn’t possible for any of us?

Cheerful, boyish Rudd looks his age here; his frustration and anger come through in every wrinkle, every bruise, on his famously ageless face. He’s mad at the world, but who can blame the world, when the song is so damn catchy? It’s a true power ballad in the key of ’80s romance (which Rick would have lived through, Danny not yet a twinkle in his mother’s eye). Unfortunately, “How to Write a Song” is the film’s only memorable original song, but, fortunately, it hits differently as the film progresses. It is an earworm that turns into a panic-inducing beating heart beneath the floorboards. You’ll bop along to the beat, simultaneously dreading its arrival more with each replay.

A good song “has the ability to mean many different things to many different people,” Rick explains. For us to make peace with the song, to enjoy it for what it is, Rick will have to go first.

Carney’s films always rely on a keen sense of place, and Power Ballad is no exception, from the band’s cramped living quarters and the grungy duplex exteriors of the Crumlin neighborhood to the smooth, glassy surfaces of Los Angeles. These set pieces seemingly indicate Rick’s and Danny’s lots: Rick has ground out continual disappointment, as Danny has moved through the world frictionlessly, almost floating to the top of the charts, where a mansion with a view awaits.