Beyond the Motherhood Memoir

Her relationship with her mother is the strongest current in the book, stronger than that with the baby, who is barely described; it cries, it is held, it sleeps. The baby is not really anything, just yet. Savaş is waiting “for the baby to reveal itself to me. To know who she is, or what, exactly, she wants.” Savaş’s mother, a pediatrician in Turkey, has come to stay in Paris with her and her husband. Her mother cooks and cleans nonstop, offers pragmatic advice, is good at soothing the baby. They don’t go out or see their friends—they feel too disorganized for visitors. Savaş is in pain and weepy, bothered by nightmares and fearful hallucinations, having trouble breastfeeding and lashing out at her mother for being what she perceives as insufficiently warm toward her.

To understand this unsettled state, she doesn’t go to the science of postpartum depression, the coursing of hormones through the body. She turns to more ancient metaphors, like the Turkish myth of the Scarlet Woman, “a demon in human form who attacked the postpartum mother and baby.” (Turkish women traditionally wear something red during labor to keep her away.) Savaş traces the figure also to Islamic traditions of jinn, and the biblical figure of Lilith, herself possibly derived from the Sumerian epic of Gilgamesh. Ghosts, phantoms, and spirits occupy the insomniac strangeness of those first 40 days. So do texts with other women, “about pumps, about sleep, about the pelvic floor and identity—‘what does it even mean?’—about night sweats and bone broth.” She reads about shamans, about encounters with bears; she reads Deleuze and Guittari. The book’s register shifts wildly too, from chatty conversation to knotty theorems like “the postnatal wild serves as a unique space of chaos untethered from linear history, clashing time frames with great force.”

The “disorder, pain, and loneliness of the early birth story” is also a “common experience, happening everywhere in the world,” Savaş writes, and to understand it she has to turn to lore that isn’t immediately reflected in the conditions of her giving birth in Paris attended by her mother and her helpful husband, informed by intellect and information. Her recent novel, The Anthropologists, was about finding ritual and community and determining the point of life in a deracinated, urban, and cosmopolitan if economically precarious setting. Here, she wonders if the evil-eye bead she hangs on the baby’s diaper basket is anything more than decoration. But she wants to believe that there is something to it. “I am resistant to the urge to explain, to bring clarity to the wilderness,” Savaş writes. And perhaps it has to do with her vocation as a writer: “What is lost, in the direct correspondence of the primitive to modern, of myth to science, is the space of imagination” she says, and also “darkness; the challenge to feel our way without perfect vision.”