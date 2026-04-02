The Iran War Is Forcing an Energy Transition. But What Kind?

On the face of it, these efforts to reduce oil and gas demand would seem like good news for the climate. But the reality is a little more complex. Many countries have paired conservation measures and announced renewables build-outs with rapidly increasing coal usage. Thailand’s national electric utility, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, or EGAT, has ordered the restart of 0.6 GW of coal power. South Korea, which is looking to subsidize public transit to curb gasoline demand, lifted caps on generating electricity from coal. Japan is now allowing less-efficient coal plants to feed power into the grid so as to offset demand for gas, which supplies about a third of the country’s energy demand. India, where electricity usage is surging to record highs, could see coal usage meet a record 283 GW of demand as temperatures continue to rise. As China continues to expand its renewables generation capacity at a rapid clip, the country is likewise firing up its enormous fleet of coal plants, which have been operating well below capacity.

Shelling out to keep aging coal plants online isn’t exactly a long-term solution, though. Coal prices are rising as demand spikes too, and big regional producers like Indonesia are looking to prioritize domestic customers over foreign buyers. Despite relatively high up-front costs for bigger projects, renewables build-outs have become a more attractive option thanks to the plummeting cost of solar panels produced by China. Pakistan faces a dire energy crisis like its neighbors, but has been somewhat insulated thanks to the fact that it now generates roughly 30 percent of its energy from renewables, up from just 3 percent in 2020. Since 2023, the country has imported a whopping 41 GW worth of solar panels from China. A recent report found that Pakistan had avoided more than $12 billion worth of oil and gas imports between 2021 and February 2026.

As even longtime U.S. allies scramble to secure deals with Iran to allow tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, more countries could sour on the idea that relying on fuel imports from either the U.S. or the Gulf is a realistic way to meet their growing economies’ energy needs. The war in Iran is accelerating some kind of energy transition. It probably isn’t the one that climate activists had in mind.