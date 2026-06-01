Welcome to Tennessee’s “Screw Grandparents” Month

The bill’s a clear jab at Pride Month. Though it does not explicitly mention same-sex couples, it’s a reactionary effort against the month-long holiday that celebrates people who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Tennessee was ranked as one of the least safe states for LGBTQ+ people to live. Of course, many in Tennessee will still celebrate Pride Month, with major events planned in Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis.

But in addition to sidelining the LGBTQ+ community, fixating on the nuclear family like this erases the roles of extended family members: aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

One can scarcely imagine what a Nuclear Family Month event would look like. Luckily there don’t seem to be any planned. The holiday is a cheap trick to score culture war points, courtesy of a party taken over by pronatalism and phony economic populism.