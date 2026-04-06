Transcript: Trump Frustrated as Midterm Woes Worsen: “He’s Very Angry”

Aronoff: Well, it’s all less than ideal at this point. But yeah, that’s exactly right. I mean, these tariffs are illegal. It is an unprecedented use of executive power to enact tariffs, which historically, right, have been acts of Congress, have required more democratic input to make these sort of huge impactful decisions about trade flows. And so he does think of himself as a king in many ways. And so he is sort of coming up against the limits of that belief right now, whether it’s the Supreme Court or just the fact that people don’t seem to like this. And, you know, if he does still think he’s a king, he’s not a very popular one.

Sargent: Just as a quick aside, Trump’s rage at the Supreme Court was stoked earlier this week when there were oral arguments over his effort to end birthright citizenship. And it became clear very quickly that even the conservative justices were really, really skeptical of the arguments that the administration is offering. In fact, a lot of legal experts are now saying, look, this thing’s probably going to lose for Trump in some form.

And what’s interesting there is Trump actually showed up at the Supreme Court because, yet again, he kind of had delusions about his own omnipotence. He seemed to think that showing his face would just be such a formidable and fearful sight to the justices that they would fold. And I think what you’re looking at there is that this is a guy who’s incapable of seeing things from the point of view of other people. So he doesn’t understand the incentives that might be operating on the conservative justices.