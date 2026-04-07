Trump Threatens to Kill Thousands More Iranians in Unnerving Tirades

Trump’s threat has grown more unhinged over time. On Sunday, he rage-posted that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day,” adding: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in hell.” He then declared that Iran’s deadline to do his bidding will be eight o’clock on Tuesday night. In a subsequent interview, Trump snarled that Iran will “lose every power plant” in “the whole country.” Trump followed up early Tuesday with his most vile tirade yet, warning that if he doesn’t get his way, “a whole civilization will die.”

The specific vow to target “every” plant is critical. Because this (along with the threat of civilizational erasure) inescapably means bombing many plants that power the daily lives of Iran’s 93 million people, it leaves little doubt that Trump is threatening to violate international laws that prohibit the targeting of civilian-oriented infrastructure, as opposed to civilian sites used by the military.

“We’ve never had a U.S. president so proudly promise to commit war crimes,” Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, told me. As Murphy noted, thousands would probably die in just the initial bombing of all of Iran’s power plants and bridges, which Trump is also threatening to destroy.