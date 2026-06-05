How to Shut Down an Immigrant Detention Camp

Now, in this second round of working to close Delaney Hall, organizers are using some similar strategies as before. People have tried to stand in the way of ICE vehicles. Lawmakers have demanded site visits. Lawsuits have been filed, most recently by the state attorney general against GEO Group. If that company has “nothing to hide,” New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said in a statement, “and the conditions inside Delaney Hall are as safe and as sanitary as this private corporation and the Trump Administration claim, then there is no legitimate reason why my health inspectors are being kept from full access throughout the building.” She added, “I will continue using all the power of this office to advocate for the detainees and their families.” Mayor Baraka said this week that he would “expand” his existing lawsuit against GEO Group; he wants a judge to order the camp closed. But of all these efforts, the strike and the public support it has garnered seem the most disruptive to the operations of the facility. Last week, DHS issued a statement claiming that detainees’ reports of abuse and dangerous conditions are a “hoax,” and on X the agency denied that there even is a strike underway.

But this is not a simple story of local officials defending their community against violent ICE agents and the private prison camp. Governor Sherrill—who, despite her statements to use “all the power” of her office, has not returned to Delaney Hall—last week declared the area a “peaceful protected protest zone.” This pushed people away from the facility, effectively negating their efforts to block ICE traffic, as independent journalist Talia Ben-Ora noted. Press access was likewise restricted, and had been challenged even before the zone was declared, with photojournalists seemingly singled out by officers; the U.S. Press Freedom tracker recorded 30 assaults on journalists by law enforcement in one week outside Delaney Hall. The governor has yet to meaningfully respond to these threats to both press and protest freedoms, which, arguably, she amplified. The governor also put New Jersey state police in charge of policing the protests. “I will not give ICE the pretext to expand operations in our state,” Governor Sherrill said when announcing these plans. “The state police were just ushers for ICE,” said one organizer at a rally in the New Jersey State House this week that was intended to push Sherrill to do more in defense of immigrants. After the launch of her “protest zone,” dozens of people were arrested. Press on the scene documented flash-bangs and tear gas used against protesters and themselves.

These last two weeks of concentrated attention aside, people have been outside Delaney Hall for months now, offering support for those inside. They have welcomed and comforted family members who stood outside the facility in long lines in the frigid cold and in punishing heat for the chance to visit those inside. As people inside met repression when protesting conditions, mutual aid groups outside have too. Community media, such as Radio Jornalera NJ, have been reporting what’s happening nearly live in some cases, capturing in Instagram Reels people trying to make family visits, the aftermath of police violence, and moments when people are released. Their reporters have been there throughout the strike, witnessing, giving people outside a chance to share what they hear about people inside. The chain-link fences remain, but they have not severed the community gathered on both sides.