Author Photo

And you have long since outlived

the scene where he buried

his Swiss Army knife in the planting box outside the courthouse

to avoid setting off alarms—as if you two

hadn’t already created

alarms enough, hadn’t sufficiently frightened

and injured each other, which is why

you found yourselves in a courtroom.

And that was

so many years ago, you can now observe

those figures dispassionately, or even

with pity: they are characters

in a novel you’re tempted to cast aside, the story

is so worn, the people callow and self-absorbed:

you aren’t inclined, at first, to forgive them

for being as young, as ignorant

as you were then.

Place the woman instead

on a ledge of schist in a city park.

Etch wrinkles around her eyes, her mouth.

The rock is five hundred million years old.

And she, past seventy, wears

an old purple, Indian cotton dress,

a little frayed, which almost rhymes

with the fractured schist. A glacier, melting,

has left her there. She has survived

her own violence. She may even begin

to tell a story.