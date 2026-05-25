Can Marriage Survive the Manosphere?

What is marriage for? The fact that marriage customs are near universal throughout history is itself evidence that it serves some sort of purpose—social recognition, binding together families, embedding a couple more deeply within a community—that informal coupling up does not. As Coontz observes, “groups denied the right to marry have frequently invented their own marriage rules and rituals,” as did enslaved African Americans who performed a “jumping the broom” marriage ceremony in defiance of their enslavers.

But marriage’s evolution underscores the fallacy that there exists one enduring, and thus optimal, version of it. Changes in marriage have tracked changing expectations for women and men more broadly: how they should behave before, during, and after a union; their place as workers, friends, parents. And in the wake of all this change, cultural residues from each historical ideal have lingered in our psyches, instilling in modern marriage-seekers unhelpful thought patterns and behaviors that can undermine “the mutualistic relationships most of us now want,” she writes. Whether we are conscious of them or not, old-fashioned beliefs and habits such as the expectation that men provide and don’t show their emotions, or that women who engage in premarital sex are of loose character, still color our courtship behaviors. She calls these holdovers “earworms.”

The book begins by taking us back to the Stone Age, a period onto which commentators have projected some of the most persistent and tedious myths about gender roles. Coontz notes that for the first two million years of human existence, people lived in small bands of hunter-gatherers whose lives were governed by the search for food. But this era did not, contrary to manosphere caveman theories of gender relations, establish a time-honored template of women staying at home nursing babies while men went out to club woolly mammoths in order to feed their (and only their) young. These early hunter-gatherer societies probably resembled a commune more than Ballerina Farm: Women both foraged and participated in hunts, meat from successful hunts was distributed to everyone, and childcare was shared among the group. Marriage, usually to someone from a different band, was not intended to put a woman under the protection of a specific man, but to knit kin groups together in webs of reciprocity and obligation. This function was so essential to group survival that marriages were a collective decision, often overseen and arranged by group elders. Marriage, she writes, “was invented to turn strangers into relatives.”