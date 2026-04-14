Trump’s Humiliation in Orbán Defeat Stunner Is Only Just Beginning

Yes, liberal internationalism needs major rethinking in the face of the populist-nationalist challenge. So let’s talk about what a reformed version would look like—how it’s the only way we’ll tackle global warming, soaring inequality, future migration challenges, global pandemics, and rampant corruption and oligarchy among the global superrich. Let’s talk about how the Vance-Orbán vision has no real answers to any of that.

It’s not precisely clear to me how Democrats should undertake this project. The consultants will tell them many voters don’t care about such things. But we can’t avoid these arguments. Because—news flash—Vance is the likely 2028 MAGA-GOP standard-bearer. We should think now about how to win those big arguments against him later.

Illiberal right-wing populism may not be “on the way out” yet. But as Anne Applebaum notes, the Hungary results show that determined authoritarianism can lose to challengers who campaign on democracy, the rule of law, and an embrace of internationalist institutions. Between that and the catastrophic failure—and deep unpopularity—of Trumpism at home, there’s an opening for a bigger challenge to these toxic forms of illiberalism. In short: The Hungary results demonstrate how Trump’s humiliation can be made substantially worse over time—if only liberals and Democrats find the ambition to make it so.