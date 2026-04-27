The Third Party That’s Pushing the Democrats Left

The WFP is an unusual third party. Rather than trying to establish itself outside the two-party system, it has aligned with and works within the Democratic Party while also trying to build its own power. It was founded in New York City in 1998 as a way to give frustrated progressives in the state a party to vote for while the national Democratic Party under President Bill Clinton moved to the center, but without taking votes away from Democrats and therefore aiding Republicans. New York and a handful of other states at the time had a fusion voting system that allowed candidates to be endorsed by more than one party, enabling the WFP to endorse the most progressive Democratic candidate in primaries and then the Democratic candidate in the general. (In most states, it means that candidates with the WFP endorsement will appear on the general election ballot twice. In New York, if at least 2 percent of votes cast for the Democratic gubernatorial or presidential candidates—the biggest races in any election—fall on the Working Families Party ballot line, the party is guaranteed a spot on future ballots and the other benefits of being an official party in the state.)

In 2020, the WFP launched its national program to endorse candidates in House and Senate races around the country, and was firmly established as a party in 18 states. The party endorsed Democratic candidates who supported its more progressive goals, and over the years they began winning and winning reelection, establishing themselves as lawmakers. The aim, of course, was to pull the party to the left, which the WFP’s founders believed would be more effective and lasting if done within the party apparatus rather than through the disparate community groups and activists that dominated left politics at that time.

It’s not clear if it’s directly attributable to the WFP, but the Democratic Party has moved left on some issues since the WFP has been active. In the 2016 and 2020 elections, Democratic presidential candidates like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren held positions the Working Families Party had long endorsed, like free college and paid sick days for all workers. But the WFP has had to make compromises over the years too, to ensure it could get enough votes to survive as a party—like when it endorsed Governor Andrew Cuomo for reelection in 2014, or when it had to pick sides in the 2020 Democratic primary and endorsed Warren over Sanders.