How the FBI Turned a Custody Dispute Into Cheap Anti-Trans Fodder

The story spread rapidly across both right-wing and legacy media, told from a mix of angles. The New York Times, a publication that has published numerous articles casting doubt on the need for minors to have access to gender-affirming care, described the situation as a “transgender custody case.” Nearly every article advanced federal prosecutors’ claim that the trip to Cuba was an attempt to kidnap a child for the purposes of “gender reassignment surgery,” a statement attributed to federal court filings. The Daily Wire seemed to find validation for its yearslong project to present transgender people as predatory and gender-affirming care as dangerous. (The Daily Wire was behind the high-profile anti-trans propaganda film What Is a Woman?; in 2022, it staged a “Rally to End Child Mutilation,” with host Matt Walsh and Senator Marsha Blackburn, to demand a ban on gender-affirming care.) In the flood of headlines and in the narrative they helped push, one important detail—assumptions about which fueled the already raging anti-trans panic about children and offered a key reason for the FBI’s strange international rescue mission—was lost. “It’s not clear from court documents if the defendants … actually planned on getting the child surgery,” the Associated Press reported.

In the available court documents, the only source for the “surgery” claim came from an FBI agent, Jennifer M. Waterfield, who identified herself as part of “the Violent Crimes Against Children squad in the Salt Lake City field office.” Waterfield’s sworn statement was filed on April 16 in federal court by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Utah District, as part of the criminal complaint against the alleged kidnappers. That complaint was also published with the office’s press release about the case. These four pages of narrative in this one agent’s sworn statement appear to be the primary source for the reported claims that the child was kidnapped for “gender reassignment surgery.” In the statement, it is not clear whether Waterfield had heard the claims firsthand or was reporting something learned secondhand. Few news outlets seem to have paid attention to the distinction, and the oversight is telling. When included in a criminal complaint, what very well may amount to a game of telephone can appear as authoritative as anything else in the filing—after all, a reader (or a reporter) may conclude, these are sworn statements.

To judge from Waterfield’s brief recounting, the apparent rationale for the FBI’s dramatic retrieval of the child related to “concerns” raised by others in the child’s family about the reason for the kidnapping: “Interviews of [child’s] family members provided significant concerns for [the child’s] well-being, as [the child] was born a male, however, identifies as a female child, which is largely believed to be due to manipulation by [the child’s transgender mother].” As if to substantiate these “concerns,” Waterfield details some of what was found in the alleged kidnappers’ home, including a to-do list with such items as emptying a bank account and having $10,000 in cash on hand. On the list as well, according to Waterfield: “get haircuts,” and “write out and start what we can for tourist visa.” Waterfield then describes another note that she does not quote from: “Recovered notes included instruction from a mental health therapist located in Washington, D.C. including instruction to send the therapist the $10,000.00 and instructions on gender affirming medical care for children.” There is no mention of the therapist’s name, or any indication that they were ever sought out. There is no date given for when the notes were obtained. There is no family member named, no date on which the interview took place. Instead, the agent offered a strange and detached summary: “Concerns exist that [child] was transported to Cuba for gender reassignment surgery prior to puberty.”