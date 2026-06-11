Pentagon on Lockdown as Hazmat Team Rushes In
There is a major hazardous materials incident at Pete Hegseth’s Department of Defense.
The Pentagon has had multiple floors locked down and evacuated after reports of an “air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced Thursday.
“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants,” he continued. The Arlington Fire Department’s hazmat team is also present. Floors two through five in corridors four through seven are closed, and police are wearing gas masks in the building, according to CNN.
This is a developing story.