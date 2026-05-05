The Supreme Court Is Lying About Racism in America | The New Republic
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The Supreme Court Is Lying About Racism in America

Author Kimberlé Crenshaw says that the Supreme Court keeps issuing rules for a post-racial America that the justices know doesn’t exist.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision on gerrymandering was the latest example of its disingenuous approach to racial issues, says Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at Columbia University and UCLA. Crenshaw argues that the court’s six conservative justices fully understand why partisan gerrymandering hurts Black Americans but are pretending not to. She said that the ruling is a part of a broad conservative attack against affirmative action, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and virtually any policy that acknowledges race and racism in America. Crenshaw also discusses her new memoir, “Backtalker.” In the book, Crenshaw explains the process behind her pioneering legal and intellectual work on critical race theory and intersectionality. She describes how past and contemporary political controversies underline the importance of those concepts.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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Video, Politics, Right Now, Supreme Court, Kimberle Crenshaw, Voting Rights