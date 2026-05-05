The Supreme Court Is Lying About Racism in America

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision on gerrymandering was the latest example of its disingenuous approach to racial issues, says Kimberlé Crenshaw, a law professor at Columbia University and UCLA. Crenshaw argues that the court’s six conservative justices fully understand why partisan gerrymandering hurts Black Americans but are pretending not to. She said that the ruling is a part of a broad conservative attack against affirmative action, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and virtually any policy that acknowledges race and racism in America. Crenshaw also discusses her new memoir, “Backtalker.” In the book, Crenshaw explains the process behind her pioneering legal and intellectual work on critical race theory and intersectionality. She describes how past and contemporary political controversies underline the importance of those concepts.