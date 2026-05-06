Indiana Primary Results Prove It: The GOP Is Still a Trump Cult

The good news is that the results of Indiana show that the Republican Party is really a cult of Trump—so Republican candidates will be reluctant to distance themselves from an increasingly unpopular president and therefore might lose winnable races this November and in two years.

The bad news, though, is that the results in Indiana show that the Republican Party is a cult of Trump—so Supreme Court justices, governors, state legislatures, congresspeople, and even rank-and-file GOP voters will keep falling in line with the whims of our wannabe dictator.

America’s conflicts today pit a pro-democracy party against one that is anti-democratic. The Democrats are the morally superior entity. But I worry that today’s conflicts also pit a party that will do anything to win against one that doesn’t fully understand that it’s in a zero-sum, existential fight over what kind of country the United States will be. Over the last week, Republicans on the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, Florida Republicans rapidly gerrymandered their districts to potentially win four more seats, Republican governors and legislatures quickly mobilized to implement the VRA ruling and eliminate Democratic-leaning districts in their states, and the Republicans on the Supreme Court blessed one of those hurried redistricting moves after ruling for years that states couldn’t change their electoral procedures when an election is near.