Trump’s Plan to Slap His Name on New York’s Penn Station Exposed

The federal government took over the renovation project from the regional Metropolitan Transportation Authority last year, with Amtrak overseeing it. Trump wants work on the station to start by the end of 2027, and the bidding process has already drawn flak from New York elected officials for its lack of transparency. Amtrak and the U.S. Department of Transportation last week announced Penn Transformation Partners as the project’s “master developer,” a group of private companies including real estate developers and engineering firms.

The new designs have a big glass entrance on Eighth Avenue that would let in natural light, but require the destruction of the Theater at Madison Square Garden and part of the garden’s facade. A large plaque with “President Donald J. Trump” would be inscribed in marble inside the southwest corner of the Eighth Avenue entrance next to a presidential seal, according to images obtained by Gothamist.

The White House had floated renaming the station “Trump Station” in February, but the renderings show the existing name remaining. New York Governor Kathy Hochul joked in April 2025 that she would be open to renaming Penn Station after the president if he came up with the funds for renovation.