Inside California’s Wild, Unpredictable Governor’s Race

Inside the Unpredictable California Governor’s Race | Right Now With Perry Bacon by The New Republic David Dayen explains how California’s unique "top-two" primary nearly locked Democrats out of the governor’s mansion—until a strategic endorsement from Donald Trump reshuffled the deck. Read on Substack

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California’s gubernatorial race has never had a clear front-runner, says David Dayen, the executive editor of The American Prospect and a resident of the state. In the latest edition of Right Now, Dayen explains why the race has been so unpredictable and confusing. Kamala Harris opted not to run, meaning that there was no obvious person for the party establishment to anoint. Former Representative Katie Porter has struggled to overcome videos of her treating staffers poorly. Eric Swalwell was forced to leave both the gubernatorial race and Congress amid numerous sexual misconduct accusations. Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News commentator, will likely finish in the top two in the primary and advance to the general election largely because he was endorsed by President Trump. The big question, Dayen says, is which Democrat will be his rival. That will likely either be venture capitalist turned philanthropist Tom Steyer or Xavier Becerra, who has been California’s attorney general, a member of the U.S. House, and the secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services. The party establishment is ideologically closer to Becerra, according to Dayen, but views him a weak leader. Progressives like many of Steyer’s stances but are wary of backing a billionaire.