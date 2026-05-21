there was smoke coiling the sky, dust and rubbish

windblown in an alley, a light rain beginning to fall,

once a black Cadillac rusted in a field of milkweed,

October snow come down over Lake Huron,

once a young man disappeared and was found

days later a hundred and fifty miles away alone

weeping near the railroad tracks in Carey, Ohio,

those thoughts, those days, consciousness expended

determining the value of wage labor, the long-eared owl

in the red maple watches a father in his living room chair

weeping, furies and Molochs, hot-eyed comedies,

the shy and kind one’s mercies redeem me,

old-souled premonitions, eternities repeated

in a red and black flow.