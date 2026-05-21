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Lawrence Joseph/

Once

       there was smoke coiling the sky, dust and rubbish

   windblown in an alley, a light rain beginning to fall,

   once a black Cadillac rusted in a field of milkweed,

   October snow come down over Lake Huron,

   once a young man disappeared and was found

   days later a hundred and fifty miles away alone

   weeping near the railroad tracks in Carey, Ohio,

   those thoughts, those days, consciousness expended

   determining the value of wage labor, the long-eared owl

   in the red maple watches a father in his living room chair

   weeping, furies and Molochs, hot-eyed comedies,

   the shy and kind one’s mercies redeem me,

   old-souled premonitions, eternities repeated

   in a red and black flow.

Lawrence Joseph

Lawrence Joseph’s most recent book of poems is A Certain Clarity.

Read More:
Magazine, Poetry, June 2026