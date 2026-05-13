Bob Dylan’s Argument With God

He’s a great reader. I think from the time he was a couch-surfing guy in the Village and lived with these autodidacts who had 15,000 books—he would read all 16,000 verses of Byron’s Don Juan and learn to rhyme. He picked up everything.

You know there’s an interesting parallel that I hadn’t realized until I found in an old anthology a story of how, in 1961 or 1962, when Dylan had just arrived in New York, he was at a Village party, curled up on the floor, telling people he was going to play Holden Caulfield in the movie [adaptation of The Catcher in the Rye ]. Of course that never happened and probably was not true in any way. Nonetheless, we later learned that Salinger’s life was changed by being in the American Army unit that liberated Dachau when the ashes were still warm, and his daughter or his wife said that Salinger never got the smell of that smoke out of his nostrils. In some way, Dylan has that, you might call it “secondhand smoke.”

I think that Dylan and Salinger are two people who helped change the language. Their saturnine, sarcastic, eye-rolling speech when someone pretends to civility is something that really wasn’t there in the ’50s when I grew up, but it’s there now. No one speaks straight anymore. They’re all aware that’s bullshit. This is a country founded on war, that participated in horrible butchery. Even if they were on the right side, that was something that was inseparable from being American. I think they’re responsible for black humor.…

I did this book Explaining Hitler, in which I spent a lot of time with Jewish and Christian theologians about this question—why did God not lift a finger to save his people from the Holocaust? None of them were able to give a good answer. I think Dylan was aware there was no good answer.

Theodicy is an important through line between that book and this one.

I have a chapter title, “Dylan’s Argument With God.” I think a very serious but not advertised part of his sensibility is this theodicy. The epigraph of my book is, “God said to Abraham, ‘kill me a son’ / Abe said ‘man you must be putting me on.’” This is like the fundamental basis of both Christianity and Judaism, the sacrifice of Isaac—a defense of child murder. I go off into an attack on Kierkegaard, whose Fear and Trembling is a defense of the absurd leap of faith that allows Abraham to just about put the blade to Isaac’s neck until God, who is a prankster, almost, [stops him].

You interviewed Dylan during one of those arguments—on the Warner Bros. backlot, right as he was converting to Christianity. What was that like?

He was having a lot of trouble. His marriage was breaking up. He had thousands of feet of film [he had shot for Reynaldo and Clara]. He hated me when I called it a “conversion”—well he didn’t hate me, he objected to me. But that was I think driven by his anger at the Old Testament God for failing to lift a finger to rescue his—capital H-i-s—people from the Holocaust. Not that the New Testament God did anything, either. But nonetheless, he was brought up as a Jew and taught that the Jewish God was all powerful, had superpowers, was just, was loving—and yet abandoned a million and a half children in the Holocaust.