This Mexican Border Town Proved the Power of Birthright Citizenship

In the decades before the correction, children had been born in Rio Rico on American soil. One of them, Homero Cantú Treviño, later entered the United States and faced deportation for overstaying his visa. His defense was straightforward: He was not an undocumented immigrant at all, but a U.S. citizen by birth.

The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees citizenship to everyone born on American soil and subject to American jurisdiction: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Cantú’s claim forced the government to confront a question that now sits at the center of Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship: What does it mean to be “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States?

For advocates of a narrower interpretation—right-wing immigration restrictionists, in the main—birth on U.S. soil is not sufficient. That’s the case that the president and his legal team made recently before the Supreme Court in Trump v. Barbara: Children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrant parents shouldn’t get automatic citizenship because they aren’t really integrated into the nation and subject to its jurisdiction. The Fourteenth Amendment applies only to those fully subject to American authority, they argued.