Prediction Markets Are Learning From the Addiction Industry

In many ways, this effort mirrors that of prediction markets today, which claim to offer a different, better product for their customers than traditional gambling. But the rise in prediction markets has not led to a decline in gambling addiction, nor does it truly offer its customers a healthier option to gambling. According to one analysis, users of prediction markets were more likely to lose money than users of traditional sports books, while the risk of gambling addiction remains—in fact, prediction markets, as financial products, do not participate in state-run voluntary exclusion programs designed to keep problem gamblers from accessing the products to which they are addicted.

Prediction markets, like Juul before them, have a younger pool of consumers. Because federal law allows anyone over 18 to invest in financial markets, prediction market firms are open to adults who would otherwise have to wait until they are 21 to access state-regulated sports books or visit a casino. Advertisements run by prediction market firms also seem to encourage risky behavior, in campaigns targeting young people looking to strike it rich. Posting about Kalshi’s March Madness promotion, its CEO said, “You owe it to your grandchildren” to make “generational wealth.” In other advertisements, Kalshi has promoted risky bets by telling consumers, “I would put everything I own on this.” Another ad featuring a young college-age woman in a TikTok video, accompanied by two smiley face emojis surrounded by hearts, says, “POV: I was about to be unable to pay my rent, but I got two years of rent through Kalshi’s predictions. It’s amazing.”

While David’s past experience is potentially indicative of how prediction market firms believe the fight over their product’s legality will go, so too is that of the other board member listed on the CPM website, Sara Slane. Prior to joining Kalshi in 2025, and CPM in 2026, Slane spent almost two decades working in the gambling industry as an executive for MGM and the American Gaming Association, and running her own consultancy where she worked with sports leagues and gambling firms. Slane takes personal credit for helping organize the sustained campaign that eventually saw the Supreme Court overturn the nearly 30-year-old federal ban on sports betting in all but a select few jurisdictions. For this, Slane received numerous awards from the gambling industry, including being inducted into the sports betting hall of fame, being named to the Sports Business Journal “40 under 40,” and being listed in The Hill’s top lobbyists of 2018.