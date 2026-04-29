The Media’s Embrace of Prediction Markets Could Be a Devil’s Bargain

There are a few reasons news organizations might want to engage in these partnerships, including the possibility of financial benefits. In theory, these relationships are akin to those between news organizations and traditional advertisers. That means the relationship would be subject to the traditional barriers that separate the business side of a media outlet from its editorial side. In this way, the inclusion of prediction market data in news coverage does not mean that the outlet would diminish its coverage of that industry or treat it uncritically, in the same way that a newsletter sponsored by Aetna wouldn’t necessarily go easy on pharmaceutical companies.

“For as long as there’s been advertising in the news, we understand that there’s this firewall between editorial and advertising. And if that breaks down, then there’s a lack of trust in the journalism that’s being done,” said Dustin Gouker, the author of a newsletter on prediction markets. But what’s different about the partnerships between Kalshi and Polymarket and news outlets, continued Gouker, is that this data may be directly inserted into the news, without a clear indication to readers that the information is sponsored.

Meanwhile, the benefit for prediction markets is pretty clear: It raises their profile among an audience who might not otherwise be aware of them. According to one recent poll commissioned by the investment firm Paradigm, 51 percent of voters said they have not heard, seen, or read something about prediction markets in the past year. Given that prediction market use is still low among the larger population, the promotion of these companies on news sites can help acculturate Americans to the idea that these are useful tools with institutional support.