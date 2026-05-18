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Trump Suggests He Was on the Brink of Breaking Iran Ceasefire

The president wrote on social media that he was prepared to attack Iran but was persuaded not to by the United States’s Gulf allies.

Donald Trump stares angrily
Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump said that he was planning to attack Iran Tuesday, but has been convinced otherwise by the U.S.’s Gulf allies.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday afternoon.

However, Trump added that while he has instructed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and other military leaders to hold off, he wrote that he has “further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

Trump has been alternatively issuing angry warnings and claiming that a deal is close for weeks now, so one wonders how true this post actually is. The president is also known for changing his mind as his own deadlines draw close, raising the question of whether this is a desperate ploy to pressure Iran into accepting a deal.

Earlier on Monday morning, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade urged Trump to break the current ceasefire with Iran and use military force to seize the country’s enriched uranium, target its current leaders, and retake the Strait of Hormuz. For now, at least, Trump appears not to have listened. The war has badly damaged Trump’s approval numbers, bringing them to a new second-term low. At this point, even a complete reversal may not change Americans’ minds.

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How Trump’s Team Is Hiding How Fast He’s Aging

Donald Trump is in obvious physical decline—but you wouldn’t know it from how his team tells it.

Donald Trump wears makeup on both hands. He stands at a podium
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president’s increasingly erratic behavior may be a sign of his rapid aging.

Donald Trump has always been loud and unfiltered; his figure, at six foot three inches tall and 224 pounds, is imposing. His penchant for drawing attention has not waned, even as he approaches his 80th birthday. By all means, Trump appears, perhaps more than ever, to be everywhere.

Yet over the last several months, Trump’s hallmark character traits have sparked global concern about his stability and judgement. The 79-year-old has spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center, fallen asleep during more than a dozen critical meetings, appeared lost and disoriented around foreign heads of state, frequently slurred his speech, appeared with discolored and bruised skin on several occasions, has thrown cheap and petty insults at members of the press, challenged longstanding U.S. alliances, and even taken jabs at the pope.

His bombastic attitude and careless disregard is no longer instilling confidence in his base—instead, The Atlantic’s Jonathan Lemire suggests that Trump’s increasingly leaky filter could be an important warning sign about Trump’s old age.

In contrast, former President Joe Biden was visibly thinner and weaker as he approached 80. To avoid embarrassing public flubs, Biden withdrew from the spotlight, handing his aides the public-facing reins of the administration while he managed the country from a quiet White House.

Trump has not approached his second term in office with the same caution. The president regularly dominates headlines and steals the spotlight. That’s a clear attempt to create a public perception that Trump is just as fine as he’s always been—but there are major differences between the 79-year-old Trump and his 70-year-old self when he first entered office.

For one, Trump has dramatically scaled back his travel, according to Lemire. He is taking fewer foreign trips, and his domestic travel schedule has dwindled in comparison to his first term.

His “displays of disinhibition” are also more pronounced, writes Lemire. Trump’s famously unscripted rants now prominently feature multi-minute deflections or tangents on completely unrelated topics in which Trump will sometimes refer to himself in the third person.

Trump has prioritized his “executive time” in the morning, in which he binges cable television and uses his phone, and has fallen in love with $145 Florsheim loafers, swapping his dressier shoes for the soft-cushioned leather oxfords.

Trump’s team has circled the wagons: They insist repeatedly on his health and mental sharpness. Many of his Cabinet gladly wear the (poorly sized) Florsheims Trump has bought them. Lemire posited that the latter move was so Trump’s own shoes don’t stand out.

Trump has also enjoyed more leisure than ever: So far, the president has spent more than a fifth of his second term—about 21.95 percent—golfing. Trump has hit the links at least 106 times since he returned to office, which puts him on pace to exceed the 307 days he spent golfing over the course of his first term.

Former President Barack Obama, in comparison, racked up a total of 333 rounds of golf over eight years in office.

The American public is apparently wising up to Trump’s age: A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released last week found that 59 percent of Americans do not believe that Trump has the mental acuity to lead the country.

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ICE Agent Charged With Four Counts of Assault in Minneapolis

The Hennepin County District Court charged ICE’s Christian J. Castro after he fired his gun at a Venezuelan immigrant and then lied about it.

woman holds up sign reading "shame" in front of four ICE agents on
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
An ICE protester in Minneapolis in January

On Monday, Hennepin County District Court charged ICE agent Christian J. Castro over the shooting of Venezuelan immigrant Julio Sosa-Celis on January 14—in the middle of “Operation Metro Surge”—with four counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of falsely reporting a crime.

Castro had not been previously identified. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told the Minnesota Star Tribune they found out who he was thanks to medical records from Castro, who visited a hospital right after the shooting, and an interview by state law enforcement where the shooting took place.

At the time, the federal government charged Sosa-Celis and his roommate Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna with assaulting a federal officer and posted their mug shots online. Then–Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused them of “attempted murder,” and DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the pair “began to resist and violently assault the officer.” McLaughlin claimed that an unnamed ICE agent, fearing for his life, had fired a defensive shot while on the ground because he was being beaten with a shovel.

Video evidence showed that in fact, Castro was standing up and shot Sosa-Celis through the closed door of his apartment, and no shovel assault took place. After an FBI special agent testified that Castro and DHS’s account was wrong, Castro and other ICE agents were placed on administrative leave and the charges against Sosa-Chelis and Aljorna were dropped.

This is the second time an ICE agent has been charged in Hennepin County for their actions during the Trump administration’s immigration offensive in Minnesota. Last month, agent Donnell Morgan Jr. was charged with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly pointing a weapon at drivers. But there still haven’t been charges filed over the two highest-profile ICE-related deaths from the operation, those of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

“It’s just a very unique scenario,” Moriarty told the Star Tribune. “We obviously are trying to be very thoughtful and intentional. While I understand people really want accountability and they saw what they saw in the [Good and Pretti] videos, this is incredibly complex. The last thing we want to do is make a mistake if we feel something is appropriately charged and get dismissed out of federal court.”

Moriarty added that the federal government’s refusal to share even basic information with local and state agencies about Good and Pretti’s deaths hasn’t helped investigators. In March, Minnesota state prosecutors sued the federal government to force their hand.

“Think about how unprecedented that is,” Moriarty said. “The federal government won’t even give us the identification of the shooters.”

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Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Comes With Huge Disclaimer

The administration has “no liability” for what recipients do with the money—which may be important given who they’re giving it to.

Trump holds his arms out while talking
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump’s newly minted MAGA slush fund comes with a massive disclaimer that serves to absolve the administration of any future crimes their allies may commit with the taxpayer money.

The “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” approved Monday, contains roughly $1.8 billion for anyone who felt unfairly targeted by the Biden administration— from January 6 rioters, to right-wing think tanks, to the president’s own super PAC. The fund also notes that once these groups have received their money the Trump administration has “no liability whatsoever for the protection or safeguarding of those funds, regardless of bank failure, fraudulent transfers, or any other fraud or misuse of the funds.”

This disclaimer allows Trump to wash his hands preemptively while this billion dollar fund will very well likely go to folks who were convicted of unlawful entry, assault, and seditious conspiracy. Some of those people have already committed crimes since they received their mass pardon from Trump.

“[This] seems like an exceptionally bad idea to give to people notoriously known for committing crimes,” the Ways and Means Committee Democrats wrote on X.

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Trump’s Latest Renovation Destroys a Historic Protest Space

Donald Trump is turning a main gathering spot into a parking lot.

People protest in front of the White House in Lafayette Square Park in January 2026
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Protesters outside the White House in January 2026

The White House is replacing a space known for protests with a parking lot for a month of major national events—including Donald Trump’s birthday.

Over the weekend, a pedestrianized stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Lafayette Square Park was painted with yellow lines denoting parking spaces. The area has served as a viewing spot for tourists and a gathering place for protesters for two decades.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The White House said the parking lot will last through June 28 in order to accommodate several events on the grounds for the country’s 250th anniversary.

Next month, Trump’s birthday plans include “UFC Freedom 250,” which apparently means a pricey UFC fight on the White House’s South Lawn and a “fan fest” at the Ellipse. It’s the same spot where Trump once urged his followers to “fight like hell” before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. In late June, the Great American State Fair will be held at the nearby National Mall.

Lafayette Square Park, another protest spot, has been closed for months for a “major rehabilitation” and is expected to reopen on May 31, according to the National Parks Service.

It seems clear that the president, who regularly lashes out against critics, isn’t interested in getting any more angry feedback from Americans.

There’s reason to suspect that this change may not be temporary, as the Trump administration hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about the president’s other renovation plans.

The price tag for Trump’s White House ballroom skyrocketed from $200 million in private donations to $400 million, before Republicans decided to throw $1 billion sourced from American taxpayers at the project. Trump claimed last July that the project would not “interfere with the current building,” but then demolished the entire East Wing.

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Fox News Wants the Iran War Ceasefire to End

Brian Kilmeade made an unpersuasive case to restart military actions on Monday.

Fox News's Brian Kilmeade glowers on TV
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Brian Kilmeade

Fox News thinks that escalating the war in Iran is the best way to end the conflict.

On Fox and Friends Monday morning, Brian Kilmeade called for sending American troops to seize Iran’s enriched uranium, seizing the Strait of Hormuz, and targeting the “bad actors that have been insincerely negotiating with our group.”

“The best chance for no casualties is you open up four different fronts immediately, simultaneously, with an army that hasn’t been paid, with the IRGC, which is being also hurt,” Kilmeade said.

Resuming attacks on Iran in this way would likely produce a response from Iran and increase the chance of U.S. military casualties. Kilmeade has no military experience or expertise on the Middle East, but being on Fox News carries weight: Trump is an avid watcher, and could very easily take this as a viable option.

Later on Monday, Trump made a long-winded post on Truth Social complaining about media coverage of the Iran war, mentioning “The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media” and claiming that even if Iran totally surrendered, the media would say it had defeated the U.S.

Trump didn’t mention Fox News in his rant, and the network continues to support the war even as other right-wing personalities have come out against it. It’s not clear what he’ll do, but the president won’t take any option that makes him look bad, even if it divides his base and is the best way forward.

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Trump Has Separated Even More Families Than We Realized

Tens of thousands of U.S.-born children are no longer with their families.

A child stands in front of an ICE agent
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of children have been separated from their families during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, according to a new analysis by the Brookings Institution.

The report, released Monday, suggests that more than 145,000 children have been separated from their parents since Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, an astronomical projection that far eclipses the estimated 5,500 separations that occurred during Trump’s wildly controversial “zero tolerance” policy in his first administration, reported The New York Times.

Three-quarters of those children are likely U.S. citizens, a detail that could be contributing to the previously under-reported figures, since immigrant parents are not being asked about, nor disclosing, their American-born children, according to the report.

Federal immigration agents are required to ask about the parental status of those taken into custody, as per the guidelines described in the ICE Detained Parent Directive. But anecdotal evidence obtained by the Brookings Institution suggests that they rarely do. Further still, other firsthand accounts reveal that some immigrants fear mentioning their children at all, for fear of adverse consequences for their families.

That’s caused a lack of reliable data regarding how many detainees or deportees actually have U.S. citizen children. It’s also caused a lack of reliable data regarding what happens to the children after their parents are taken into custody, according to the report.

Around 60,000 people are currently in ICE detention, according to official data. The Trump administration has arrested some 400,000 immigrants over the last year and a half.

The Department of Homeland Security has provided statistics showing 18,277 detainees with U.S. citizen children in fiscal year 2025, but that number “is almost certainly a substantial undercount,” reads the Brookings report.

To determine their own numbers, the Brookings Institution used an alternative approach that inferred the number of children based on the known demographic data of adult detainees obtained from the Detention Data Project, matching the detainees’ country, age, sex, and marital status to likely undocumented immigrants that participated in a national survey.

“This exercise implies that about 27 percent of detainees are the co-residential parent of a minor child, and 20 percent have citizen children in the home,” reads the report. “Using this method, coupled with an estimate of 400,000 detentions from interior arrests between January 20, 2025 and April 9, 2026, we estimate the total number of children affected by parental detention to be around 205,000 and the number of U.S. citizen children affected to be around 145,000.”

Those numbers are expected to grow given the $45 billion that Congress allocated via Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to expand the country’s detention capabilities.

Exactly where all those children have gone—or who is watching over them—is not as clear. Researchers estimated that just a small fraction of the separated children end up in the foster care system, or under similar arrangements.

“We found that remarkably few end up in foster care—most children stay with friends and family who don’t have a legal obligation to care for these children,” Dr. Maria Cancian, a public policy professor at Georgetown University and one of the co-authors of the study, told the Times.

The vast majority of parent-child separations spurred by the federal government are rarely temporary—a ProPublica study that examined ICE arrests of mothers of U.S.-born children found that 60 percent had been removed from the country, while 17 percent remained in custody by the end of study itself.

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MAGA Senator Calls on More Iran Bombing for Absurd Reason

Senator Rick Scott suggested that Iran would kill Americans with a nuclear weapon if Trump didn’t “bomb the living daylights out of them.”

Rick Scott stares in a dejected manner
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Sen. Rick Scott

Senator Rick Scott thinks President Trump should “bomb the living daylights” out of Iran so that “we all don’t get killed” by Iran’s nonexistent nuclear weapon.

The GOP hardliner stumped for more death, destruction, and war crimes against Iranians on Fox Business Monday morning.

“President Trump is busting his butt. Does he want the Strait of Hormuz closed? No. But does he want us killed by a nuclear weapon? Absolutely not. So he’s doing the right thing by making sure we all don’t get killed by a nuclear weapon,” Scott said. “Ultimately what I think has to happen here—Trump is gonna have to go in and bomb the living daylights out of Iran to hopefully finally get a regime that wants to work with them and stop this ‘death to America,’ ‘death to everybody in the Middle East’ attitude.”

Scott is acting as if Iran has hundreds of warheads pointed directly at the United States and Israel. It has never been proven that Iran has built any nuclear warheads, and Israel and the United States have each bombed nuclear energy plants in the region multiple times during this war, claiming to have destroyed them completely. (Meanwhile, the U.S. has a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons, while Israel has a sizable secret arsenal.) To assert that Iran is on the brink of dropping a nuke on the U.S. is an absurd statement only meant to drive up support for this massively unpopular war.

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Trump’s War Sparks Tsunami of Insider Trading

One service member has already been indicted over it.

Donald Trump points while walking outside the White House
Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Prediction market analysts uncovered what looks like blatant insider trading within the U.S. military after a group of nine connected Polymarket accounts won more than $2.4 million by placing bets on Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

Nicolas Vaiman, the CEO of data analytics firm Bubblemaps, told CBS’s 60 Minutes Sunday that a series of nine anonymous accounts had a 98 percent win rate after placing more than 80 bets on pivotal moments of the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

“This might be the most insane pattern we have found on Polymarket so far,” Vaiman said. “Luck alone cannot explain those numbers.”

Last month, federal prosecutors charged Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a 38-year-old active-duty Army soldier involved in the planning and capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, with using confidential intel to win $400,000 on Polymarket predictions related to the raid.

“Deebs,” Bubblemap’s head of investigations and a former U.S. military officer, told 60 Minutes that military markets are particularly ripe for rigging, as there are many individuals involved in organizing a military operation.

“That means there are, consequently, a lot of potential insiders,” Deebs said.

David Kovel, a former commodities trader and lawyer representing victims of fraud, pointed to March 23 as a prime example of suspicious trading. That day, just 15 minutes before Trump posted claiming the White House and Iran had “very good and productive” conversations about ending fighting, more than $800 million was staked on the odds that oil prices would drop. Trump’s post sent oil prices plummeting more than 10 percent.

“We’re talking tens of millions, could be $80 million,” Kovel told 60 Minutes, adding that blaming insider trading was “a natural conclusion to draw.”

Federal investigators are reportedly probing the trades on the oil market, but Trump himself doesn’t seem too concerned about reports of insider trading. He lamented last month that “the whole world has become somewhat of a casino” while quietly planning to launch his own prediction market.

A report from the Anti-Corruption Data Collective analyzed long-shot wagers—meaning bets of more than $2,500 that have a less than 35 percent chance of winning—and found that 52 percent of such bets on military and defense actions were successful, the highest rate of any political topic. “These were driven by highly successful wallets placing well-timed bets,” the report said.

The report pointed to the U.S. military’s surprise strike on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

“Across day-specific markets that resolved ‘Yes’ after the strike, 19 longshot bets totalling $164,292 were placed in the hours immediately before the operation,” the report said. “Eight wallets walked away with $1.8 million in combined profit—one earning nearly $500,000—despite the strike relying on deception, decoy bombers, and stealth aircraft that left no public signal of timing.”

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Trump Gives Bizarre Message to Half-Empty Christian Nationalist Event

Barely anyone attended the event, and even Donald Trump was absent.

An aerial view of the crowd at Rededicate 250
Graeme Sloan/Getty Images
An aerial view of the crowd at Rededicate 250

Practically no one attended Donald Trump’s eight-hour religious program Sunday on Washington’s National Mall.

Even the president—or his cabinet members—couldn’t be bothered to show up to Rededicate 250, which was billed as a “national jubilee of prayer, praise and thanksgiving.” A smattering of people attended the outdoor event, held during 90-degree weather and high humidity in the nation’s capital, to hear Trump’s glitchy, prerecorded message about God. Trump, meanwhile, was at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Appearing from his seat behind the Resolute Desk, Trump read a verse from 2 Chronicles 7:14 that urged people to “humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways.” The three-minute missive ended on an abrupt note, sparking slow applause as the sparse audience figured out that was all they’d be hearing from the president.

The one-day event was organized by the nonprofit Freedom 250 in a public-private partnership. It is not clear how much the lone Christian assembly cost, but the Department of the Interior has thrown at least $100 million at the nonprofit to organize several events in honor of the nation’s semiquincentennial, including a government-sponsored IndyCar street race through Washington on August 23 and a “Freedom Truck” mobile history museum.

Trump couldn’t even be bothered to read a new Bible passage or film a new clip for Sunday’s event: The prerecorded message from the president originally aired in April for an event called America Reads the Bible, reported the Associated Press.

The gathering was another indication as to what kind of America the Trump administration—and its MAGA acolytes—is willing to uplift. Prior to the ceremony, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that Christianity, rather than other religions or the freedom of religion, is a core tenant of the American identity.

“The naysayers who have created this new term ‘Christian Nationalism’ as a pejorative, a derogatory term, are trying to silence the influence and voices of Christians,” Johnson said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. “I think that’s wildly inappropriate.”

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