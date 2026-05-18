Trump Suggests He Was on the Brink of Breaking Iran Ceasefire

However, Trump added that while he has instructed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and other military leaders to hold off, he wrote that he has “further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

Trump has been alternatively issuing angry warnings and claiming that a deal is close for weeks now, so one wonders how true this post actually is. The president is also known for changing his mind as his own deadlines draw close, raising the question of whether this is a desperate ploy to pressure Iran into accepting a deal.

Earlier on Monday morning, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade urged Trump to break the current ceasefire with Iran and use military force to seize the country’s enriched uranium, target its current leaders, and retake the Strait of Hormuz. For now, at least, Trump appears not to have listened. The war has badly damaged Trump’s approval numbers, bringing them to a new second-term low. At this point, even a complete reversal may not change Americans’ minds.