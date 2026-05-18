“Betrayal”: Trump EPA Rolls Back Key Drinking Water Protections
The EPA has repealed limits on four types of “forever chemicals.”
President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency wants Americans to keep guzzling “forever chemicals” in their water.
The agency offered a formal proposal Monday to repeal Biden-era regulations on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, a.k.a “forever chemicals” because they linger in the environment for hundreds or even thousands of years.
If finalized, the proposal would rescind protections against GenX, PFHxS, PFNA, and PFBS, four of the six PFAS outlined in the Biden restrictions, and delay a requirement to filter out PFAS by 2029 until 2031.
David Andrews, chief science officer for the Environmental Working Group, told The Washington Post that the decision was “a betrayal of public health and the mission of making America healthier. Safe and clean drinking water should be a right for everyone in this country.”
“Slow-walking this is really just going the wrong direction,” he added.
In addition to infuriating environmental advocates, the move is also sure to inflame the Make America Healthy Again sect of Trump supporters, who have criticized Zeldin’s willingness to allow chemical companies to dictate policy.