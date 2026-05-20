Transcript: Georgia May Elect America’s First Black Woman Governor

Mitchell: They are considering—it’s happening. But the difference is Kemp has said all along, We are not redistricting for 2026. What they are doing is redistricting for 2028—but they’re doing it now, just in case Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes governor—

Bacon: I see.

Mitchell: —and has power to not call a redistricting special session. They would lock in the map for two years.

Bacon: So they’re not canceling elections, which is bad—and I’m glad they’re not doing that—or changing the rules, but they are locking in the maps for the future.

Mitchell: That is their plan. Now, we expect massive protests. The concern with any of these states is, in their eagerness to redistrict, do they try to get one or two seats in Georgia’s congressional map? And how does that affect all the other seats?

Because at the end of the day, Georgia is a purple state. There are a lot of Democratic voters you’ve got to put elsewhere—not just in metro Atlanta. However you carve up Augusta and Macon and Albany and Columbus and Savannah will affect the congressional races in those areas, which are not small cities with lots of Democratic voters.

Southwest Georgia—Sanford Bishop’s seat is the main target. He is a long-term Democrat, the dean of Georgia’s congressional delegation, seeking—I believe it’s either a 17th or 19th term. His seat is already a toss-up seat, it’s just that he’s just such an entrenched incumbent that Republicans have realized it’s not worth trying to take him out—he’s too strong. But should he retire, that seat’s already a toss-up. Do they make it even more Republican?

But it’s a very Black area—it is the Black Belt, basically the descendants of plantation slaves and sharecroppers. And they’ve remained in rural Southwest Georgia for generations. So again, it’s going to be hard to make that district more Republican without affecting the GOP districts that are its neighbors.

Bacon: Do we have a version of a map they’ve written? Have they written a map already?

Mitchell: Not that we’ve seen. We have heard that 10 or 11 are both under discussion.

Bacon: So final question. This is not about Georgia, but you follow national politics—what do you make of Thomas Massie losing last night? We saw Cassidy lose a few days ago. We saw those Indiana members. The theme I’m getting at is: is Trump still very strong among his party’s elites?

Mitchell: Absolutely. And Perry, we’re both from Louisville. I was in Louisville for a couple of weeks earlier this month, so I know about the back-to-back ads that were either attacking or defending Thomas Massie. I do think that it shows how much Trump has control over the party.

Now, we can talk about whether that will help Republicans, again, in competitive seats, in swing states. But in the party, Trump has—I would say—strengthened his power over the party, because now there’s going to be an effect on other Republicans who say, “I want to keep my seat, so I might keep my mouth shut, even though I really don’t agree with what’s going on.”

Maybe—the Epstein files were what took Thomas Massie out. Now he may be targeting other Republicans who voted with Democrats to force the release of the Epstein files. For a long time, I thought Thomas Massie and people like Marjorie Taylor Greene had a strong enough brand in their districts that they could coexist even with Trump criticism. Quite frankly, Massie had done that for a few cycles. But the fact he wasn’t able to do it this cycle shows that Trump has strengthened his grip.

Even Marjorie Taylor Greene—had she chosen to stay and run for reelection and not resign—she probably would have lost last night. So I do think it may have a chilling effect on the Republican Party. I think we’re going to see it with this thin margin in the House. It might help Mike Johnson, because now I think a lot of members are going to say, Once Trump says we do a thing, we do it, and we don’t push back.

Bacon: I see. Thanks, Tia. Tell everybody where they can find your work, both social media–wise and in text.

Mitchell: Thank you. I’m at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution—please check us out at ajc.com. You can just Google Tia Mitchell. I’m on all the things, including here on Substack—I’ll post a comment to this video so that you guys can find my profile. I’m on X @AJConWashington. I’m on Bluesky at tiamitchell.com. So yeah, find me—I love to interact. And thanks again for having me, Perry.

Bacon: Good to see you, Tia. Thank you. Bye.