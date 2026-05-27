Pope Leo XIV Takes on the Silicon Valley Oligarchy

Encyclicals are commonly referred to by their first few words in Latin; this one translates to “the magnificence of humanity.” That name draws a vivid contrast to what Leo describes as the “new Tower of Babel,” which he juxtaposes with the Augustinian city of God. The other emphasis is on Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Rerum Novarum in 1891, which outlined the church’s teachings on social justice amid the Second Industrial Revolution, or what Americans would understand as the Gilded Age.

Leo XIII focused on the plight of workers in a rapidly modernizing world. He rejected both socialism and communism as well as unconstrained capitalism, calling upon countries and governments to ensure fair wages, the right to unionize, and to preserve the dignity of work and labor. The current pope signaled his affinity for Leo XIII from the outset. At his first post-conclave meeting with cardinals last year, Leo XIV explained that he had adopted his name as a tribute of sorts to the earlier pontiff’s work. To that end, he told the cardinals, “offers everyone its heritage of social teaching to respond to another industrial revolution and the developments of artificial intelligence, which pose new challenges for the defense of human dignity, justice, and work.”

“While many of the historical conditions described by Leo XIII have changed,” Leo XIV explained in Magnifica Humanitas, “at least two insights remain highly relevant today: the primacy of human labor over any mindset focused solely on finance or productivity—with the consequent attention to the people and families most susceptible to exploitation—and the inseparable link between proclaiming the Gospel and pursuing a more just social order.”