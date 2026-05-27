After Donald Trump attended his physical, he proclaimed his health perfect. Then the White House rapid response team—which leads the charge for Trumpworld—unleashed an extraordinary series of angry attacks on journalists. Their transgression? Reporting accurately on Trump’s decline. This comes as Trump’s physical exam has prompted brutal coverage of his deterioration. We’ve seen scalding on-air assessments of his health from doctors, as well as media coverage that meticulously lists out the symptoms of his decline and notes his lack of transparency about exam results. Like good little authoritarians, Trump and his propagandists feel compelled to portray him as a physical superman whose virility is unquestioned—but this just reminds everyone of what they can see with their own eyes. We talked to Michael Cohen, who writes well about Trump’s weakness for his Substack, Truth and Consequences. We discuss why the cult of Trump’s virility is backfiring and what it says about the failings of Trumpworld’s broader totalitarian playbook. Listen to this episode here.
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Trumpworld Erupts in Fury as Coverage of His Health Takes Brutal Turn
As Trump propagandists rage at journalists for covering his physical decline, a writer who focuses on the president’s weaknesses explains why covering up his frailty is backfiring spectacularly for him.
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