Trump Admits More White South African Refugees in Made-Up “Emergency”
Trump appears determined to turn the refugee program into a “whites only” perk.
President Trump is raising the U.S. refugee admission limit by 10,000 people—but only for white South Africans.
A signed presidential determination from May 21 obtained by Reuters declared that the U.S. will be giving white South Africans, who are mostly still benefiting from the afterlife of the apartheid system, special treatment so that they can escape the “incitement of racially motivated violence.” The determination refers to “new disruptions” in the region. In a Tuesday announcement in the Federal Register, the president confirmed the news, calling it “an unforeseen emergency refugee situation.”
In reality, this is simply a reaffirmation of his Elon Musk–influenced reshaping of the refugee program, which under Trump, has bent over backward to get Afrikaners in, while denying just about everyone else.
“Farmers are being killed,” Trump said while welcoming white South Africans to the U.S. last May. “They happen to be white. Whether they are white or Black makes no difference to me.” Trump has complained about a “genocide of white people in South Africa,” and even called Afrikaners a “long-persecuted minority group.”
Those claims have been widely debunked for years, and as of 2025, white South Africans own nearly 75 percent of all farmland in the country despite making up just 7 percent of the population.
Even still, the Trump administration has doubled down on this unsuccessful program as direr refugee situations exist elsewhere in the world, and as problems at home worsen by the day.