Trump Admits More White South African Refugees in Made-Up “Emergency”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released renderings of the octagonal cage on the White House lawn, as well as the massive screen setup on the Ellipse. An arch covered with stars is visible in front of the White House, soaring high above the building, with the cage in front of it.

Staging such an event has attracted criticism for multiple reasons, not least among them the fact that it’s a cash grab for Trump and UFC CEO Dana White. Sponsorship packages for the fights including ringside seats are going for as much as $1.5 million, and neither the White House nor the UFC has said where the money is going.

While tickets are technically free, the president and the fight organizations are choosing who gets in, and that could include anyone from business executives to foreign leaders. White told The New Yorker this month that he has 200 tickets to give out, while Trump has 1,000. The CEO of UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, Ari Emanuel, has 200 tickets to distribute, according to White, and the rest of the tickets will allegedly go to members of the U.S. military. But the whole process is extremely opaque.