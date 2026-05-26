UFC Fight Venue Construction Takes Over White House Thanks to Trump
The White House looks like the circus it is now thanks to Trump’s “Freedom 250” event, which happens to be on his own birthday.
Construction has begun on the ring for the “UFC Freedom 250” mixed martial arts event, on June 14 at the White House.
Pieces of the blue and white ring could be seen dwarfing the building Tuesday. The structure, according to what President Trump told reporters last month, will be able to hold 4,500 fans for the event, which coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s 80th birthday. An additional 75,000 to 100,000 people will be able to view the contests for free on “massive screens” set up at the Ellipse park south of the White House.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released renderings of the octagonal cage on the White House lawn, as well as the massive screen setup on the Ellipse. An arch covered with stars is visible in front of the White House, soaring high above the building, with the cage in front of it.
Staging such an event has attracted criticism for multiple reasons, not least among them the fact that it’s a cash grab for Trump and UFC CEO Dana White. Sponsorship packages for the fights including ringside seats are going for as much as $1.5 million, and neither the White House nor the UFC has said where the money is going.
While tickets are technically free, the president and the fight organizations are choosing who gets in, and that could include anyone from business executives to foreign leaders. White told The New Yorker this month that he has 200 tickets to give out, while Trump has 1,000. The CEO of UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, Ari Emanuel, has 200 tickets to distribute, according to White, and the rest of the tickets will allegedly go to members of the U.S. military. But the whole process is extremely opaque.
The event will include weigh-ins held at the Lincoln Memorial, various fan events on the National Mall, fireworks, and a light show, and will supposedly cost $60 million. While the UFC is paying for the White House ring’s construction, it’s not paying for the gargantuan security costs, which will be covered by taxpayers. Making America Great Again, indeed.