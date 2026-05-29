The Other Critical Childcare Issue That Politicians Overlook

“At its simplest, parents need money, but they also need time,” said Tara Dawson McGuinness, executive director of the New Practice Lab. “It’s one thing to be able to afford putting food on the table, but we heard in some of the open-ended questions, a real hunger…to be there with your children at the dinner table, and that wages and work were competing with the ability for people to see their kids.”

This is why Democrats around the country are pushing for more paid family leave; Spanberger recently signed such a bill in Virginia. While there’s no federal guarantee of paid family leave, a recent analysis by the National Partnership for Women & Families found that the District of Columbia and 13 states have passed paid-leave laws, providing coverage for nearly a third of private-sector workers across the country; that number would rise to 44 percent if six more states follow through with efforts to pass such a law. Having the right to leave doesn’t mean workers will take it, though; states also need to ensure that workers can afford to take the time and are not punished for doing so.

But paid family leave typically covers only the time right after birth, or when an adopted child joins a family. The New America survey showed that parents wanted more time with their kids throughout their toddler years as well. But when workers, especially women, take extended time out of the workforce to be with young children, they face barriers returning to work and take a hit in their lifetime earnings. As long as women are discriminated against after having children, the prospect of taking more time off to be with children is unlikely to appeal to men, out of fear that they would be punished in the workplace, too.