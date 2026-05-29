When Peter Thiel and Don Jr. Lose, It’s a Great Week for Humanity

“Like most bad ideas,” wrote Mitchell Duran for Yahoo Finance, “Enhanced Games was born from a mix of grievance and the belief that, with the right amount of tech, financing, and new-age, untested science, any human being can transcend any and all natural limitations.”

Tech and money sure do make a lot of damn winners in this life. In fact, in our corrupt and oligarchic era, tech and money are styled as the one true path to glory. The unaugmented are suckers and losers. It’s surprising how few people dispute that. In fact, from the time that the Enhanced Games were announced in 2023, lavishly capitalized by Thiel and one Don Trump Jr., no one doubted that a doped athlete chasing a huge purse would smash the world records of noncheating, clean ones.

After all, why else has doping been so closely policed, unless it gives an athlete a giant advantage? A chess player with an extra queen would win every game.