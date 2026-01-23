Is Universal Childcare the Democrats’ Winning Issue This Year?

In 45 states and Washington, D.C., the price of childcare in a day care center for two children is more than families pay in rent or on their mortgages, according to the most recent data available; the average single parent would have to spend 35 percent of their income on childcare for one child. Child Care Aware of America, a childcare advocacy and research group, found that from 2020 to 2024 the price of childcare rose 7 percent above inflation, which itself was soaring during that period. At the same time, childcare providers are some of the lowest-paid workers in the country, leaving the workforce in near poverty and chronically understaffed. It is a broken market.

These costs are a huge contributor to the affordability crisis, and at least half of voters think the government should do something. President Joe Biden had promised to cap costs for families in his Build Back Better plan—which died in the Senate, thanks to West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin—and Vice President Kamala Harris continued the promise in her 2024 presidential campaign. Biden did change the way that federal programs reimbursed some providers to make their funding more reliable and secure, but Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services has rolled back those changes.

So, in the absence of federal action, states from Alabama to New York are forging ahead, trying to reform childcare at the state level despite a budget crunch caused by the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which will strain state budgets due to Medicaid and nutrition program cuts. But especially in blue states this year, some Democratic candidates are pushing plans not just to reform childcare but to make it truly universal. If they win and succeed, these state-based reforms could help rebuild trust in government-provided services and further the distance between red and blue states on quality-of-life measures.