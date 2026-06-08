The Trump Administration’s Savage Ignorance on Homelessness

All the same, it’s not a surprising move. Trump, JD Vance, and their allies have opposed housing first and other forms of assistance to people living on the streets or on the brink of homelessness for quite some time. Throughout the 2024 election and since taking power, the administration has repeated claims that homelessness is driven by addiction or mental health issues, linking homelessness to criminal activity and, by extension, a punitive policy approach. Other Republican politicians have taken up the rhetoric for their own purposes—Spencer Pratt, the reality-television heel currently running to be mayor of Los Angeles, has, in somewhat ham-handed fashion, deployed these talking points on the campaign trail.

This is all despite the fact that the report found some slight improvement in the overall homelessness picture. “So much of the progress reflected in the 2025 PIT Count is due to targeted housing and service resources that were available in 2024 to rehouse people, including the highly successful Emergency Housing Voucher program, and new funds to address rural and unsheltered homelessness,” Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said in a separate statement. “Unfortunately, the Trump Administration has largely deprioritized these tools and worked to dismantle the very systems that drove these reductions.”

The count itself is what is known as a “point-in-time” count. It does not reflect thousands of Americans who fell into homelessness over those 12 months for short periods of time due to disasters, financial strain, or other hardships but were able to get rehoused. Still, it is a window into just who is homeless in the United States: 266,320 were unsheltered. Approximately 155,750 of the total unhoused population is chronically unhoused. Veteran homelessness, which has been cut by more than half since a record high of more than 74,000 in 2010, dropped 1 percent in the 2025 count. That is a victory, but also a notable flatlining compared to the 8 percent drop in the 2024 count.