Amazon Is Creating the Biggest Pollution Source in the Entire Country

“What we’re trying to teach them is there are no escape valves … Every time they create a new mechanism in which they try to get out of the noose, we just close it off,” Rubio said. “They certainly can’t wait us out. Certainly this isn’t going to go away for the next [two and a half] years.”

The Trump administration has kept a constant thumb on Cuba, starting with a blackout-inducing oil blockade in January that has directly contributed to widespread food insecurity, economic collapse, and death, as infant mortality doubled on the island. The U.S. has levied 24 different attacks against Cuba, from accusing its doctor export program of human trafficking, claiming that it’s aiding international terrorism, and running an “irregular and covert” campaign against western ideologies. And military action is still a possibility.

“The Cuban Communist regime is a state sponsor of terrorism that spies on America, arms violent left-wing radicals, spreads poisonous Marxist ideology, and serves as a staging ground for Russia, China & Iran just 90 miles from our shores,” Rubio announced on Thursday. “Today I sanctioned five Cuban entities and eight individuals associated with procuring arms for the regime. As President Trump has said: The United States will not tolerate a rogue state harboring hostile military, intelligence & terror operations on our doorstep. Anyone supporting, sponsoring, or providing services to these sanctioned actors is at risk of being sanctioned themselves.”