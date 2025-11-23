The Populist Approach to the Opioid Crisis Can Save Millions of Lives

Overdose deaths have declined in the past two years in part due to the public health interventions that have been implemented over the past decade. But deaths remain stubbornly high and people still have frustrations over what they see on the street—the fact is these overdose prevention services are the last line of defense when the social safety net has failed. Outreach workers work hard to help keep people alive, but when there is no housing available, when treatment remains out of reach, and jobs are hard to come by, there will continue to be visible homelessness and drug use.

Now, the situation could get dramatically worse. For the first time in decades, the financial position of coming generations could be worse than their predecessors. Research from counties in the Midwest has shown that declining intergenerational income mobility is associated with increases in overdose deaths. Unemployment is increasing every month, and the cost of living continues to go up. Rents continue to increase across the United States and wages are not keeping up with people’s costs. More and more Americans are working multiple low-paying jobs and experiencing homelessness.



On top of all that, without Congressional intervention, many people will soon face an increase in their ACA-provided coverage and many others will be pushed out of Medicaid, which provides most of the coverage for opioid treatment in the U.S. Medicaid recipients have twice the risk of overdose death compared to the general population. With all of these crises piling up, addiction and overdose prevention services with shoestring budgets are under attack and are facing existential crisis with budget cuts and changing federal priorities.

To really stem this crisis and improve public health, the country must pursue an aggressive campaign of economic justice. Studies consistently show that if people are paid good wages and can afford the necessities in life, if they aren’t worried about the costs of healthcare or about getting priced out of their neighborhood, then they will be able to thrive and be less likely to fall victim to an overdose or experience other health problems.