David Harvey’s Masterclass in Marx

The Story of Capital: What Everyone Should Know About How Capital Works by David Harvey Buy on Bookshop

Now, at 90 years old, he has written a book on Marx’s magnum opus for the generations who came after the New Left rupture of 1968. The Story of Capital connects two worlds: the world of the ivory tower and the world of the street protest. It also connects two eras of left-wing thinking, making links between Harvey’s own generation, who rejected dogmatically Soviet Marxism (the New Left), and the later generations of younger anti-capitalists who are often more attracted to decolonization, feminism, or critical race studies. The first bridge helps connect academics, who struggle over the meaning of labor theory of value (the idea that profits are made possible by workers’ sweat but not given to them), and activists who know they dislike capitalism but are fuzzy on the details. The second contribution lets in new thinking on society that Marx failed to consider carefully, or that developed after Volume 3 of Capital came out (in 1894, after his death): most importantly, the unpaid work women did to reproduce society as well as the role of race, colonization, and slavery in early capitalist economies.

Tracing technological innovation and the quickening pace of financial markets, The Story of Capital elegantly shows the need for Marx in the twenty-first century, as artificial intelligence portends mass unemployment and as global markets stray from real assets toward “fictitious capital,” such as holdings of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. Harvey, channeling Marx, shows how financiers in 2026 are completely unable and unwilling to stave off future crises, and gestures toward what can be done.

The Story of Capital begins with Marx’s labor theory of value and his own witnessing of workers’ immiseration in the slums of Manchester, before moving on to urbanization, social reproduction, and environmentalism. The book is densely written, and is sure to please some of the more ardent academic Marxists who want to know why a falling rate of profit remains true in an era of super computers and automated factories. It also appeals to those fighting capitalism at the level of popular protest, by keeping in focus Marx’s emphasis on workers. What does increased productivity matter to the reserve army of labor facing declining wages or mass unemployment if the shipping containers leaving the port of Shanghai can be loaded with almost no humans involved? A theory of capitalism that can focus on the de-skilling and then replacement of human workers is much more illuminating than a celebratory account of humming assembly lines and worker-robots. As Harvey shows, Marx was banished from classrooms and forgotten by activists right when he was needed the most: the Reagan to Clinton years, when jobs were devalued and outsourced through the North American Free Trade Agreement while benefits were clawed back from those in poverty.