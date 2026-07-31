The Jewish Radicals Who Wanted Equality for All

Crabapple takes the buried past as “a guide for our contemporary moment, in all its horror and possibility, in all its repression, courage, and loss.”

And organize they did. By 1906, when Russia tempered the long-standing absolutism of its monarchy with a parliament, the number of Bundists in the empire had swelled, by some accounts, to 40,000—as the Bolsheviks and Mensheviks grew at even faster rates. Membership in the Bund plummeted in the early 1910s, and, after the Bolsheviks assassinated the royal family, they liquidated the Russian Bund, suppressing the political activities of its members unless they joined the Jewish Section of the Communist Party. Yet with the restoration of Polish independence in 1918, the Bund became a social force in Poland. They printed their own Yiddish-language publication, the Folkstsaytung. They opened the Medem Sanitorium in Warsaw to treat needy children for tuberculosis—an institution that offered kids a chance to edit their own newspaper and elect representatives from their ranks to participate in self-governance; corporal punishment, too, was outlawed in this facility, during a period in which much of Europe treated flagellation as an ordinary aspect of child-rearing. Women founded an organization, YAF, that pushed for equal wages and free childcare, established day-care centers, and circulated information about birth control.

Among the tenets of the Bund was a commitment to improving the political situation in their home countries—whether in Central and Eastern Europe or new havens in the United States and even Palestine—instead of seeking to establish a Jewish state. They were neither assimilationist, religious, nor supremacist; they believed in secular Jewish culture and in ending a legacy of persecution without inflicting the same subjugation on others. The problem with Zionism, the Bund believed, was not necessarily Jewish emigration to Palestine—if you must go there, why not just try and live alongside Arabs?—but the desire for Jews to reign over others. “The most important condition for a peaceful life together, for the entire population of Palestine, is the renunciation of the Zionist plan to rule the land against the will of the majority,” the Bund declared in a 1929 resolution. Meanwhile, it was becoming harder for Jews to imagine living anywhere: Many fled to Palestine because the United States effectively stopped the flow of Jewish immigrants with the Johnson-Reed Act in 1924.

Here Where We Live Is Our Country denies any narrative defined by victimhood, particularly one that suggests hopelessness as an essential theme of Jewish existence.

The Bundists predicted that Zionism would perpetuate a cycle of imperial brutality: “Zionism drew its vital juices from defeats and catastrophes,” wrote the Bundist Emanuel Nowogrodski in his history of the Polish Bund, written before his 1967 death and published posthumously in 2001. Nowogrodski was a general secretary for the Bund’s Central Committee until World War II, a position he relinquished because he was visiting New York when Hitler invaded Poland. (His wife, Sonia, stuck in Warsaw, became a leader of the underground until she was murdered in Treblinka.) For Crabapple, the fiery, foreshortened life of Sonia Nowogrodska is an inspiration, not just a tragedy: She ran a soup kitchen out of the Bund’s headquarters until it was bombed, when she restarted operations around the corner. Here Where We Live Is Our Country denies any narrative defined by victimhood, particularly one that suggests hopelessness as an essential theme of Jewish existence.