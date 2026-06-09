Golden State Democrats’ Next Challenge: Fix California

Elsewhere, anti-establishment figures are doing more than merely rattling some cages. In San Francisco, State Senator Scott Weiner will face off against City Supervisor Connie Chan to replace Democratic legend Nancy Pelosi. Although Chan received endorsements from both Pelosi and former San Franciso Mayor Willie Brown, she finished second in the primary. Weiner, a Democratic state senator with a long track record of authoring legislation on issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to housing, has received praise as the brains behind the No Secret Police Act, which required federal agents to demask, and one of the earliest bills to regulate artificial intelligence (it was vetoed by Newsom). Since then, Weiner has authored several AI regulation bills that have been signed by the governor, and some speculate his state legislation being a template for federal oversight on AI.

East of the Bay Area in Sacramento, Representative Doris Matsui of California’s 7th congressional district has faced a significant challenge from Sacramento City Council member Mai Vang. Matsui and Vang will face off in the November election, in what will be a standoff between different generations of the Democratic Party—in some ways a microcosm for party politics writ large. Matsui is part of a family political dynasty that began when Robert Matsui was elected to California’s 3rd district in 1979. Until his death in 2005, he worked on legislation that included blocking the privatization of Social Security to shepherding the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which offered redress to Japanese Americans formerly incarcerated in camps during World War II. That same year, Doris, his wife, ran successfully for his seat in a 2005 special election. Since then, Doris Matsui has been a longtime advocate for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.

But while in previous years Matsui’s reelections have been relatively calm and certain, this year the race has been contentious. Vang and Matsui have attacked each other on a personal level, often pointing to their generational differences. Matsui has been criticized for her age (she is 82) and her slow response to ICE’s predations. Vang, who was elected to the City Council in 2020, has been criticized for lacking the experience needed to serve in Congress.