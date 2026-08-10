Trump Nods Off After Claiming Kids Get “Soda Bottle” Worth of Vaccines

“I saw this early on and I’ve seen proof of it, where they have a vaccination that looks like the size of a, a bottle of soda poured into a little child’s, uh, body. And bad things happen in many, too many cases,” Trump said.

Trump: They have a vaccination that’s the size of a bottle of soda poured into a child’s body. pic.twitter.com/8P1ZoGUvEz — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2026

But shortly after that, Trump began to drift off, even as speakers such as Kennedy and Bhattacharya directly looked at and addressed him. While the NIH director was speaking, Trump appeared to fully fall asleep, his head leaning down on his right side, before catching himself.

holy shit Trump is OUT pic.twitter.com/8XQ2iBmQoW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2026

A few minutes later, when taking questions from the press, Trump answered a question about escalation in the Iran war while sounding hoarse and fatigued.