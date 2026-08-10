Watch Pete Hegseth Wipe Actual Snot in His Hair
Is this the secret ingredient in Hegseth’s hairstyle?
This video of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may just be the grossest thing you see all day.
Hegseth just took the criticism that he acts like a little kid “playing army” to a whole new level.
At the renaming ceremony for the Joint Base Lindsey Graham Monday, Hegseth was caught on camera wiping his nose and then running that same hand through his hair.
This clip hits different considering that in 2019, Hegseth laughed on air about not washing his hands for 10 years, saying, “Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore, they are not real.”
The humiliating moment comes at a tough time for the secretary, politically.
Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, reported Sunday that Hegseth’s approval rating had hit the “lowest of the low” among his floundering administration colleagues.
“Twenty-two points underwater, and this has been something that’s been going on throughout the entire administration. He has been underwater in every single poll that I could find. That is his job disapproval rating being above his job approval rating, and Iran has not helped,” Enten said.
Enten pointed out that Hegseth’s negative-22-point approval rating was significantly lower than former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s seven-point approval rating in August 2006, shortly before the midterm elections that year.
Rumsfeld was forced to resign after Democrats swept control of the House. Now it seems that our snotty secretary could be headed for a similar fate.