It Was Never Just Vibes

The common takeaway is that voters are mad at price spikes in recent years of everyday goods like gas and groceries, and at the longer-term increase of housing and health care costs. It’s become the “affordability” crisis. But a new report from The Roosevelt Institute points to a simpler yet more profound explanation: Americans no longer feel that they can achieve a good life. Whatever the economy is doing, it isn’t delivering one. “If we are talking about the core goals of economic policy, yes, we want overall growth, but to what end?” said Elizabeth Wilkins, the president and CEO of Roosevelt. “To deliver the building blocks of a good life for people, right? We fundamentally believe that progress should be about people living better lives. So, what does it look like to actually deliver that for people?”

The report, released Tuesday, digs deep into how people feel about what they can afford, what they want, and what they think the government should do about it. It’s a more complex picture than is often provided by simple surveys that ask how voters feel about their financial situation or the economy as a whole. Some of the biggest findings are that most voters feel like they have had to make tradeoffs to afford what they needed over the past few years, don’t have enough to buy what they need and have a financial cushion left over, and that they would like to be free of debt. Just one in five said they were very secure in their income and confident they’d be able to retire comfortably. Almost 80 percent said they are worried about their finances now or in the future, and 35 percent have stopped putting money into savings in order to make ends meet.

This points to two trends others have previously noted. For American households, there is no slack in the economy, and no feeling of security. The one or two breadwinners per household are already working all they can, and the number of people working multiple jobs to make ends meet is rising. The cost of necessities has risen, especially housing, electricity, transportation, and health care premiums, which people can’t easily cut out of their budgets. Sometimes when people pay more for these things it means they’ve moved into a bigger house or are receiving medical care they had put off and therefore improving their lives. But the base price of these necessities has gone up without people feeling like they’re moving up. Paying more for the same amount of goods doesn’t make people feel better, and sometimes people even end up downgrading or downsizing to try to balance their budget.