Freedom Summer’s Shrink: Remembering Robert Coles

Coles also warned his compatriots on the political left against ideological complacency. A veteran of social movements regarding civil rights, Appalachian poverty, and migrant farmers, Coles told the Harvard Crimson in 1968 that “I’m very worried about the dangers of a kind of political activity that ignores the ironies and ambiguities of life, including political life.” For example:

The [predominantly Black low-income] people in Roxbury—regardless of what the leaders of SDS or I have to think about it—want to get into the system rather than leave it. The families I work with want to be able to get better service at the Boston City Hospital, they want garbage collection more frequently, they want better heating, they want welfare workers who will help them out. They are not going to take to the streets in order to storm the Winter Palace—there is no Winter Palace to storm.

In his excellent Coles obituary in The Boston Globe, David Shribman writes about Coles’s devotion to what he called in medias res, a literary term that describes a narrative that begins in the middle of the story. (The phrase is Latin for “into the middle of things”.) Coles was drawn to studying life “in the midst of trouble.” His first experience doing so was in 1960, when he witnessed a tiny black girl named Ruby Bridges enter an all-white elementary school in 1960 on the authority of a federal judge’s desegregation order.

“I happened to see this little child going into a school in New Orleans,” Coles later recalled, “at the age of six, in the first grade, and I thought to myself: I’d like to know that child. I’d like to know what’s happening to her.” Coles spent months meeting with Ruby regularly, “rather puzzled at how normal and stoic and strong she was, going through this kind of living hell. Two hundred people waiting at 8:30 in the morning to tell her they were going to kill her. … Twenty-five federal marshals taking her into that building.” Ruby’s father lost his job, and her grandparents, who lived in a small Mississippi town, feared that they would be lynched. Coles figured it was only a matter of time before Ruby would “start developing symptoms and get in trouble.” But she didn’t.