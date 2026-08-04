It’s OK to Dream of a Blue Texas

My dad was fond of Bullock, a temperamental rabble-rouser in his heyday. I had heard many stories of him over the years that made him sound like a tyrant, but he was the man who called my father in the hospital after risky surgery to remove a tumor-riddled lung and gently reminded him to eat his breakfast.

Here is one story my dad told me back when Texas politics was chummier than it is now. In the late 1990s, Bullock was friendly with George W. Bush, then the governor. Bullock had told Bush that some bill the governor didn’t particularly care for wasn’t going to make it to the floor for a vote. But later, Bullock buckled under pressure from his party. Bush found out that Bullock was going to break his promise, so he stormed into Bullock’s office before he could get a chance to break the news and gave him a smooch on the lips. “I like to get kissed before I get fucked,” said Bush. The message: I understand. We’re good.

Dubya was popular in Texas. That was mainly down to Bush’s frat boy charms. He was the worst president of my lifetime, who visited death and destruction on millions of people all over the world and who changed this country for the worse. But he was never unlikeable. He won two elections, and one of those victories was even fair and square.