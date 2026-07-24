The Federal Circuit Court That Doesn’t Think Mental Illness Is Real

Employee 2 was working nearby when disaster struck on December 3, 2021: A pipe ruptured during repairs and ignited a massive fire at the facility, sending flames as high as 150 feet into the air, according to court records. He rushed to the afflicted part of the refinery and made contact with firefighters on the scene, who were struggling to close key valves to prevent the fire from spreading. Though he was not trained as a firefighter, Employee 2 still offered to assist them in locating the valves inside the burning building. The firefighters provided him with an extra set of their own gear and he followed them into a hellish inferno.

“The unit was dark because the power was ‘knocked out,’ and flames were ‘streaking across the alleyway,’” an OSHA administrative judge later recounted, citing testimony. “They reached the P609 hydrogen outlet valve, which was open and feeding the fire. Employee 2 pointed to the valve because the fire ‘was hot and roaring’ and ‘too loud’ to hear one another. As the firefighters were almost done closing the valve, ‘the flames … started woofing on us’ and the firefighters stopped. Employee 2 feared the flame would go out and the vapor cloud around them would reignite, but they continued and finally closed it.”

Rushing into a burning building was not part of Employee 2’s job description, to say the least. But he performed this task not once but twice at the behest of firefighters on the scene. According to OSHA’s account of the incident, Employee 2 reentered the burning facility to help emergency personnel close additional bypass valves. In between his entrances, Employee 2 was treated by EMTs for an (understandably) high blood pressure level and elevated heart rate.