The Worst Moments in American History





Getty

1619 (PREDATES 1776)

Establishment of slavery and Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857)

Some respondents focused on the original sin of the slave trade, others on the infamous Supreme Court decision that called enslaved people property, but they were all saying the same thing: Slavery, while not a single “moment,” was our greatest shame.





Getty

1830–1850

Indian removal/Trail of Tears

The forced removal and ethnic cleansing of some 60,000 Native Americans. Wrote one survivor: “Many days pass, and people die very much.” It was led by Andrew Jackson. Whose portrait now hangs in Donald Trump’s Oval Office.





Getty

1861

Firing on Fort Sumter/the Civil War

Lincoln had just been elected. South Carolina had just seceded and insisted that the U.S. Army abandon its military installations in the state. It refused. South Carolina’s militia attacked. The Civil War was underway.

Getty

1865

Lincoln’s assassination

John Wilkes Booth vowed that a speech he heard Lincoln give on April 11 would be his last. And so it was. An act that felled our greatest president—and gave us one of the worst.

Getty

1877

Compromise of 1877 ending Reconstruction

The political deal that ushered in the era of the Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow laws. Oh, and finagled the presidency away from the guy who got more votes. Sound familiar?