Donald Trump Has Fully Lost the Culture

Sports—especially combat sports and football—have always been important to Trump’s political project, never more so in this second term. It’s an area that’s meant to show the president the way he likes to be seen: not just an avatar for the nation—he’s just another one of those regular joes that support him—but as a culturally dominant force. Trump is inescapable. He pops up even in places presidents haven’t before (like the NBA Finals). At the same time, those appearances are also often carefully choreographed to show him receiving maximum adulation. Hence all the MMA bouts and Army-Navy games.

There’s just one problem: Trump has lost his fastball. Those ordinary people taking in a game? They hate him now, thanks to a destructive political agenda and the ongoing economic fallout from his global trade war and the war in Iran. Far from showcasing Trump at his peak, over the last week—and likely in the forthcoming World Cup final—we’ve seen a weakened leader who is not just losing his grip on power but on the culture, as well.

Let’s take stock of Trump’s most recent forays into sports. Last Monday, he attended the NBA Finals. There, he was greeted with a cannonade of boos, undeniably killed the vibe—and subjected the New York Knicks to their only loss since April. On Wednesday—with the atmosphere cleansed by some sage-sporting Gothamites and a halftime performance by the Wu-Tang Clan, the Knicks completed the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history—something that didn’t seem possible with the president in the building. On Saturday, they won their first title since 1973 and New York City exploded with joy: Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people took to the streets to cheer and embrace one another.