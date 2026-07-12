Who Should Own the Robots?

The result is a strange political quiet on the subject, perhaps best signaled by the fact that the loudest exception so far has come from the Vatican. In May, Pope Leo XIV devoted his first encyclical to AI, widely covering the dignity of labor and the concentration of power in a handful of companies. The letter was symbolically signed on the anniversary of Rerum Novarum, the 1891 encyclical on labor and capital addressing the industrial revolution. But a papal letter is not a movement, and the lack of organized response among workers is conspicuous, because the dispossession is already visible and material: Entry-level hiring is collapsing in several industries, white-collar layoffs are the norm, the Dallas Fed has flagged a pattern of productivity gains without employment increases.

In Washington, some progressive Democrats have made it a cause: Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the AI Data Center Moratorium Act to freeze construction until federal safeguards are in place. Sanders went further, proposing a Sovereign Wealth Fund Act that would require 50 percent of the stock of the largest AI companies to be moved into a public fund paying every American a dividend, similar to Norway’s oil fund model. This proposal is an important corrective to a debate that has largely treated AI as an energy and environmental challenge. But the remedy must reach further than a dividend check. What needs protection isn’t just the workers but their identity—and if that can no longer be provided by labor, it must come from becoming owners of the machines that replaced them. Right now, the people being displaced remain scattered and unorganized, but this is the demand they’ll make when they find their voice.

Workers have found their voice before: The Luddites protesting the mechanization of textile mills set in motion a reform process that eventually led to the Factory Acts; the introduction of computers in the 1970s and 1980s produced a fertile conversation about de-skilling that ran for two decades, starting with Studs Terkel’s Working in 1972 and culminating, in the optimism of the early post–Cold War years, with the tech-friendly reforms promoted by the so-called “Atari Democrats,” implemented during the Clinton-Gore presidency, and intellectually enshrined in Jeremy Rifkin’s The End of Work in 1995. None of these movements achieved everything they wanted, but like an immune response, they produced lasting adaptations: political coalitions, regulation, and a shared understanding of the problems at hand. The current moment has none of this—not even a vocabulary for what’s happening. So far, the news coverage has focused on side effects such as the strain data centers put on energy grids and infrastructure and, more recently, AI’s use in cyberattacks; labor displacement registers, but not with the weight it deserves.