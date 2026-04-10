For White-Collar Workers, AI Also Stands for “Apocalyptic Insecurity”

As humans fade into background and AI enlists workers in their own demise, it feels like it’s Soylent Green meets The Hunger Games: Middle-class labor is forced to eat itself. For white-collar workers across the country, the upheaval is psychological and existential as much as technological. They are grappling with what we call apocalyptic insecurity: the realization that something massive is underway but there’s no clear timeline or playbook. Everything moves at incomprehensible speed.

It’s made work itself into an uncertainty, with dark impacts on our behavior, careers, and health of mind and body. A massive 71 percent of Americans are now scared that AI will steal livelihoods. Tech leaders issue Magic 8 Ball musings: white-collar jobs gone in months; half of entry-level jobs wiped out in five years; or, depending on who’s talking, jobs will simply “transform.” But how? When? What, if anything, is the plan?

Of course, the narrative that AI is destabilizing middle-class work is both very real and hype. But that’s exactly what makes it maddening—it’s close enough to be terrifying but too ill defined for people to act on. Knowledge workers drift in a twilight of not knowing.