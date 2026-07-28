The Costly Cruelty of the Kansas Anti-Trans Driver’s License Law

“The whole process felt very accusatory,” she added, “[as if] we were being retroactively criminalized for something the state had approved and stamped.” Normally, a driver’s license is taken away from someone who’s broken a law. But she hadn’t done anything wrong.

Having a license with the wrong gender marker has meant not just friction but fear. In May, Kris Ripper, a trans woman living in Kansas, was pulled over by a police trooper who asked for her license. After explaining that she had changed her gender marker to male due to the law she was allowed to go on her way, but she later got a letter saying she had missed a court date for a charge of driving without a valid license, a misdemeanor punishable with up to six months in jail. Although her case was eventually dismissed, Kelly thinks of it often, especially on her drive to one of the clinics that takes her past a sheriff’s office and detention center that also has a particularly low speed limit. “I sweat bullets every time I drive by there,” she said. It’s always in the back of her head, no matter which clinic she drives to for work: “Am I going to get pulled over and thrown in jail today?” She drives under the speed limit just to be safe. “It feels like I’ve got a target on my back,” she said.

She’s also gotten “a lot of invasive questions, a lot of invasive security measures,” she said. On a recent trip back home from Florida, she got flagged by the TSA scanner and had to get a pat-down in her groin area. It “caused a lot of extra distress,” she said. “I ended up going to the restroom and crying for a few minutes.” She’s rethinking her desire to travel both domestically and internationally and is considering avoiding it for a while. She feels “hemmed in,” adding that it “makes you just want to stay home and hide from the world sometimes.” On a day-to-day basis, she tries to go about her life not thinking about being trans until someone at the liquor store questions her ID or a bouncer looks askance at it, asking if it’s really her. What if one of them tries to confiscate it, believing it’s fake? “You don’t realize how often you use and need your driver’s license,” she said. “It’s a huge burden.”