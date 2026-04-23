RFK Jr.’s Anti-Trans Policy Has Been Toppled for All the Right Reasons

There was little legal basis for RFK Jr.’s declaration. In response to the legal challenge, lawyers representing HHS raised an increasingly desperate set of defenses, amounting to “It’s not policy, it’s just his opinion,” and arguing that to reject the purported non-policy would amount to suppressing Kennedy’s right to free speech. Kasubhai succinctly dismissed the latter argument: “Defendants cannot bully or gaslight this Court into ignoring the many procedural and legal flaws of the Kennedy Declaration by invoking one of the most sacred principles of our constitutional democracy—the freedom of speech—when that principle comes nowhere close to being implicated.” As for the former claim, lawyers for the defense argued that they didn’t need to show they had the authority to make the declaration because, in the judge’s characterization of their position, “they did not exercise any authority at all.” It’s a wild argument, “based on the bald-faced lie that the Kennedy Declaration amounts to nothing more than one man’s musings on gender-affirming care,” as Kasubhai put it.

Who among Trump’s targets hasn’t heaved a sigh of relief at similar opinions, those that read like a righteous rejection of all that Trump 2.0 set out to achieve? To take such comfort in the opinion of the courts can feel naïve, even dangerous, but they are what we have, and sometimes they even live up to their promise to act as a check on unfettered power. “This case demonstrates how disregard for the rule of law does not merely result in an abstract infraction,” the judge went on. “Rather, and tragically, this case is one of a long list of examples of how a leader’s wanton disregard for the rule of law causes very real harm to very real people.” Very real harm to very real people—it feels meaningful to see someone powerful acknowledging that the harm here is not to the rule of law alone, and that the result of putting unserious leaders in the federal government is pain, chaos, and avoidable danger.

At the legal news outlet Lawdork, Chris Geidner called the opinion “a good reminder” that there are still “clear-eyed judges willing to call out Trump administration anti-trans attacks for what they are.” That may be all it is. There is a significant chance that the order will not change the conduct of the administration going forward; there is an alarming pattern, after all, in which they openly defy some federal court orders, particularly on immigration. But the ruling may embolden those providing care to understand that just because the administration lawlessly tells them what to do, they do not have to obey.